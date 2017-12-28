Gitaz Bindrakhia croons father’s songs for ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: The sixth episode of T-series Mixtape Punjabi witnessed a contemporary folk fusion by singer Gitza Bindrakhia performing to maestro Surjit Bindrakhia’s songs Tera Yaar Bolda and Mukhda Dekh Ke. Fourteen years ago, the world sadly lost a musical icon Surjit Bindhrakhia and today T-series Mixtape Punjabi gets back the top songs by the legend himself in this special episode.

Known for his unique pitch, Surjit Bindrakhia is undoubtedly remains the Bhangra music legend till date, no Punjabi wedding is complete without his song Tera Yaar Bolda.

Commemorating the legend, this bhangra fusion sung by Gitaz Bindrakhia is a recreated version of Tera Yaar Bolda and Mukhda Dekh Ke along with late Surjit Bindrakhia’s vocals. This new mix will definitely take you back in time reminiscing about the best of Punjabi Bhangra music.

Here’s the song below:

Talking about his performance singer Gitaz Bindrakhia comments, “It’s my first time with T-Series Mixtape, it is a great feeling. When I first got a call from T-series, it was an overwhelming feeling and a really good concept to take father’s legacy forward. It’s all about the new vibe in this mix, Abhijit Vaghani has been instrumental in keeping the folk and contemporary moods together. To recreate such a legendary song is not easy, but T-series has done a fabulous job with it.”

Talking about the trend of recreations, Bindrakhia comments, “Nowadays, recreations are a trend and audience has been enjoying it as well. It works really well for me, as my dad had a catalogue of old songs that can be recreated for today’s generation. One song I really wanted to recreate from my father’s catalogue was Tera Yaar Bolda and T-Series has made my dream come true.”