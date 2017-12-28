RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Dec 2017 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Gitaz Bindrakhia croons father’s songs for ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: The sixth episode of T-series Mixtape Punjabi witnessed a contemporary folk fusion by singer Gitza Bindrakhia performing to maestro Surjit Bindrakhia’s songs Tera Yaar Bolda and Mukhda Dekh Ke. Fourteen years ago, the world sadly lost a musical icon Surjit Bindhrakhia and today T-series Mixtape Punjabi gets back the top songs by the legend himself in this special episode.

Known for his unique pitch, Surjit Bindrakhia is undoubtedly remains the Bhangra music legend till date, no Punjabi wedding is complete without his song Tera Yaar Bolda.

Commemorating the legend, this bhangra fusion sung by Gitaz Bindrakhia is a recreated version of Tera Yaar Bolda and Mukhda Dekh Ke along with late Surjit Bindrakhia’s vocals. This new mix will definitely take you back in time reminiscing about the best of Punjabi Bhangra music.  

Here’s the song below:

Talking about his performance singer Gitaz Bindrakhia comments, “It’s my first time with T-Series Mixtape, it is a great feeling.  When I first got a call from T-series, it was an overwhelming feeling and a really good concept to take father’s legacy forward. It’s all about the new vibe in this mix, Abhijit Vaghani has been instrumental in keeping the folk and contemporary moods together.  To recreate such a legendary song is not easy, but T-series has done a fabulous job with it.”

Talking about the trend of recreations, Bindrakhia comments, “Nowadays, recreations are a trend and audience has been enjoying it as well. It works really well for me, as my dad had a catalogue of old songs that can be recreated for today’s generation. One song I really wanted to recreate from my father’s catalogue was Tera Yaar Bolda and T-Series has made my dream come true.”

Tags
Gitaz Bindrakhia T-Series Mixtape Punjabi Tera Yaar Bolda Mukhda Dekh Ke Surjit Bindrakhia
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2017

Can't doubt Honey Singh's talent: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a song for upcoming Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It was only a matter of time before the singer-composer bounced back, says producer Bhushan Kumar.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2017

Zee Music Company releases 'Pad Man' title song

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Pad Man title track, sung by Mika Singh lyrics penned by Kausar Munir and music given by Amit Trivedi.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2017

Honey Singh recreates Hans Raj Hans's 'Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya'

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over for the Yo Yo Honey Singh fans. The rapper's new track will be out soon after Christmas, giving the music enthusiasts another reason to party.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2017

T-Series releases 'Jaane Kyun De Yaaron' title track

MUMBAI: T-Series releases the title track of an upcoming drama film Jaane De Yaaron. Raghu Raja has sung this song as well as starred with Kabir Bedi and Daya Pandey.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2017

T-Series Mixtape Punjabi releases a wedding anthem

MUMBAI: The fourth episode of T-Series MixTape Punjabi, a collaboration of two hit songs Oh Ho Ho Ho and Soni De Nakhre is surely the next wedding anthem.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

News
Cabinet approves third batch of Phase III FM licensing

MUMBAI: Before the year comes to an end, here is good news for the radio industry.read more

News
T-Series crosses 30 million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: As once said by Steve Wonder that Music is a world within itself, with a language we allread more

Press Releases
RED FM took Bengalureans on an inspiring musical journey with Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: RED LIVE, the live entertainment vertical of RED FM in association with McDowell’s No1 Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has been overshadowing the parallel music industries in India for a long time now, but the Punjabi beats can't...read more

2
Singer Krishna Beuraa creates a special song for Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It's Salman Khan’s birthday today and like every year, it’s a reason for his fans to celebrate. The Dabaang star has many fans and one...read more

3
Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback song 'Dil Chori', a good attempt

MUMBAI: The much talked Yo Yo Honey Singh song has finally released. The party anthem from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is titled Dil Chori. Not...read more

4
Gitaz Bindrakhia croons father’s songs for ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: The sixth episode of T-series Mixtape Punjabi witnessed a contemporary folk fusion by singer Gitza Bindrakhia performing to maestro Surjit...read more

5
Honey's 'Dil Chori' turns most viewed song worldwide in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh fans have given him one of the best comeback gifts till today. Yo Yo kick-started his comeback with Dil Chori from Sonu Ke...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group