Anu Malik to compose for J P Dutta's upcoming movie

MUMBAI: One of the top composers of the 90s Anu Malik, who has some award-winning compositions to his credit will be soon composing for JD Dutta’s next.

The Border director’s next is Paltan and it will star Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshwardhan Rane in lead role. The movie is based on the Indo-China war of 1962 and is slated to release in 2018.

Anu’s music has always been audience’s favourite be it 90s or now. Malik’s Dum Lagake Haisha compositions won him many awards. Moh Moh Ke Dhage also, went on to win two national awards.

In 2017, he showed his magic with his music in Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan. He was also seen judging shows like Indian Idol and Comedy Dangal.