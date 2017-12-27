Zakir Hussain to perform at UPAJ's next edition

MUMBAI: The popular program with popular artists UPAJ, which saw a house full board last year, is back with some of the legendary names like, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, prodigal sitarist Niladri Kumar, skilled keyboardist Zubin Balaporia and the young, talented bass player Mohini Dey.

UPAJ literally means ‘harvest’, while in Indian classical music it is a term used for the enthralling ‘improvisations’ done by a skilled artiste during a performance.

Talking about her performance, bass player Mohini Dey, said, “I am looking forward to a new sound altogether, with a unique outlook and to portray something that people have never seen before.”

"Performing for UPAJ is an ever-evolving all inclusive thought process that allows a spontaneous music conversation to blossom between the musicians on stage,” says Zakir Hussain.

Niladari Kumar says, “It’s a great blessing to have been in the proximity of ‘The One’ Ustad Zakir Hussain. So much to learn so little time spent.”

Keyboardist Zubin Balaporia will also be performing at the event and sharing his thoughts about the other artiste, he said, “I'm really looking forward to this concert. The "band" comprises of some amazing musicians and it is going to be an amazing experience for me.”

UPAJ will be happening on Wednesday, 10 January 2018 in Mumbai’s Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium.