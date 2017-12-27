We get Bollywood projects because of artistes like Badshah and Honey Singh: LOC

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar known by his stage name LOC is all pepped up to kick-start 2018 with three fresh songs. The tracks include Hype, Insta and Kafle.

“For Kafle I will be collaborating with Gurinder Chanoli, for Insta I will be associating with S Mukhtyar. All these are Punjabi songs with ‘party essence’ added to them. Audios of these tracks were done almost six months back and then the concept of the video came into place,” says LOC.

On collaborating with Gurinder and Mukhtyar, he expressed, “They all have different tastes and working with them was amazing. I have added my rap in all these songs and have written them too. I write whenever I feel like that too usually about ‘realistic raps’, which I showcase in my tracks.”

On Yo Yo Honey Singh’s return to the music scene, the rapper states, “He had not gone anywhere. He was chilling at his place making songs. Honey Singh is a rockstar and the 'god of Indian rap Industry’. He is very talented and hardworking. Honey Singh has broadened ‘Bollywood’s thoughts’. We get Bollywood projects because of artistes like Badshah and Honey Singh.”

The singer has already recorded for Yamla Pagla Deewan 3 and has his new year resolutions in place, “I want to get into more Bollywood projects,” ends Lokesh Kumar.