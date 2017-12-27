RadioandMusic
Tabla maestro Ustad Athar Hussain Khan joins Amazing India Music Journey

MUMBAI: Amazing India Music Journey has roped in tabla maestro Ustad Athar Hussain Khan. He is the man behind Aaj Tak Signature Music, the tune that reached every Indian home and many of us unconsciously every single day.

Khan will now be a part of Amazing India Heritage Sites World Record Journey where 300 unique, traditional compositions will be created for 300 prominent sights in India. The first publishing of the same is of 30 heritage sites of Delhi. This will be the first ever project to bind heritage sites musically. It is also a first of its kind heritage-culture-tourism promotion and awareness exercise to connect both young and old India.

Amazing India Music Journey will also present Indian ragas and it’s art – forms, the heritage of our varied other instruments and artists along with international music/musicians collaborations. It’s a purely aesthetical project representing class, colours, culture of India.

On his association with Amazing India, Ustad Athar Hussain Khan says, “It is a very good initiative by Kapil Ji and team to bridge the gap of highlighting the artists who are veterans, maestros, who spent their lives in their respective streams, but yet unknown to the world."

Kapil Srivastava is the man behind the concept and vision, a multi award-winning musician, creating history with a world record journey on Guitar. Kapil has collaborated with Grammy winner and many gifted and acclaimed artists across the world.

