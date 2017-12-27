RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2017 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Rihanna's cousin shot dead

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna's 21-year-old cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot to death in Bridgetown (Barbados).  

Alleyne died on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Rihanna, 29, posted a series of photographs of Alleyne on Instagram, indicating that she had just spent Christmas with him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"RIP cousin. Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms," Rihanna wrote.

"Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body! Love you always man," she added.

The eight-time Grammy award winner ended the post saying: "End gun violence".

Alleyne was walking through a track in the St Michael's area of Barbados around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when he was approached by a man and shot several times. The man then fled the scene, and has not been identified.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, but succumbed to his injuries.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rihanna Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne Bridgetown Barbados Instagram
Related news
News | 27 Dec 2017

Kanye buys Apple, Disney, Amazon stocks for Kim

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, who is expecting his third child with wife Kim Kardashian via surrogacy, has gifted his wife stocks of online giant Amazon, streaming service Netflix, production banner Disney and tech giant Apple among others.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2017

Rita Ora slammed for new gold tooth

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora has been slammed by her fans over social media for posting a video of herself with a new gold tooth.Ora shared the video on Instagram on 24 December in which she can be seen dancing and singing on the backside of a cab.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2017

BookMyShow Jukebox launches an exclusive show with Nikhil Chinapa

MUMBAI: BookMyShow has launched an exclusive audio show with Nikhil Chinapa. The artiste will be heard on Jukebox’s new podcast show called TGTR that means ‘Together’. Launched on 16 December, the VJ will be heard speaking about Electronic Dance Music and a lot more every Saturday.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2017

Gomez, Teefey unfollow each other over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

read more
Enrique
News | 19 Dec 2017

Enrique Iglesias, girlfriend welcome twins

MUMBAI: Singer Enrique Iglesias has welcomed twin children with his longtime girlfriend and former tennis star Anna Kournikova.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Cabinet approves third batch of Phase III FM licensing

MUMBAI: Before the year comes to an end, here is good news for the radio industry.read more

News
T-Series crosses 30 million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: As once said by Steve Wonder that Music is a world within itself, with a language we allread more

Press Releases
RED FM took Bengalureans on an inspiring musical journey with Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: RED LIVE, the live entertainment vertical of RED FM in association with McDowell’s No1 Sread more

News
Radio stations turn 'Secret Santa' this Christmas

MUMBAI: The most awaited festival Christmas is here and radio stations have turned Santa for theread more

Press Releases
VVIP Entertainment brings London's exclusive nightclub Cirque Le Soir to Delhi

MUMBAI: VVIP Universal Entertainment Founder Imtiaz Khatri brings London’s exclusive Oxford Streeread more

top# 5 articles

1
We get Bollywood projects because of artistes like Badshah and Honey Singh: LOC

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar known by his stage name LOC is all pepped up to kick-start 2018 with three fresh songs. The tracks include Hype, Insta and...read more

2
Arijit Singh's Guwahati concert cancelled

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous singer Arijit Singh who started his first India Tour in association with MTV and Wizcraft International was to perform at...read more

3
Zakir Hussain to perform at UPAJ's next edition

MUMBAI: The popular program with popular artists UPAJ, which saw a house full board last year, is back with some of the legendary names like, tabla...read more

4
Indian Classical music helps broaden your vision: Ishita Sharma

MUMBAI: LA-Delhi based versatile composer-singer, Ishita Sharma is a known name internationally today. The artiste has worked with names such as...read more

5
Singer Krishna Beuraa creates a special song for Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It's Salman Khan’s birthday today and like every year, it’s a reason for his fans to celebrate. The Dabaang star has many fans and one...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group