News |  27 Dec 2017 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Krishna Beuraa creates a special song for Salman Khan

MUMBAI: It's Salman Khan’s birthday today and like every year, it’s a reason for his fans to celebrate. The Dabaang star has many fans and one amongst them is singer Krishna Beuraa. The Mera Intkam Dekhegi singer wanted to express his love for Salman and to do the same he created a song for the Bigg Boss 11 host.

“I have been watching his films right from my childhood. I have sung for all the actors in the industry but not for Salman Khan. I had this wish to sing for Salman Khan. So, this song fulfills that wish. My ex-business manager wrote this song a few years back. After a long discussion, we planned to record this song. And we decided to release this song on his birthday,” says the Dil Kanch Sa singer.

The songs titled Bhai Apna Bhai. “We recorded this song last month and shot it this month. While it’s a fun song and the lyrics are moulded according to Salman Khan’s persona. My experience of working on this song was amazing. Initially, we were very scared to do it because Salman Khan does not appreciate the word Sallu. But only if his fans call him Sallu Bhai he takes it sportingly. But if you call him directly he may not like it,” explains Krishna.

The singer is awaiting a reaction from Salman Khan, he says, “Hopefully he would like the song. We have tried our best to not offend him. We have sincerely worked for this.”

He further adds, “Many people think that Salman Khan fans seem to be either gundas or mavali people, but that’s not the case. So in this song, we tried getting this thing out that everybody loves him and that includes classy people as well.”

Krishna ends with a sweet birthday message for Salman Khan. “Sir, a very Happy Birthday to you. You have been through a lot and coming years of your life should be great and we love you the way you are.”

Click here to view the song:

