Kanye buys Apple, Disney, Amazon stocks for Kim

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, who is expecting his third child with wife Kim Kardashian via surrogacy, has gifted his wife stocks of online giant Amazon, streaming service Netflix, production banner Disney and tech giant Apple among others.

Kim, 37, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show a box of gifts containing a stuffed Mickey Mouse doll, a $60 Amazon and a $100 Netflix gift cards, Apple headphones and plain white Adidas socks, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm like 'that's so sweet, thanks'," Kim said in a video.

Later, the reality TV star opened another box, much to her delight.

"But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock," Kim said in the second clip.

Kim captioned both clips as "best husband alert!"

The Adidas stock is valued at $168,553. She also received 920 shares to The Walt Disney Company that is valued at approximately $100,000. The rest of the stock values were not revealed.

(Source: IANS)