Beyonce, Jay-Z's mansion developer sued

MUMBAI: An engineering firm has sued Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's Bel-Air estate developer that hired them for the job.

The firm named Qwest Engineering sued high-profile real estate developers Dean McKillen and Cuesta Estate for not paying them $205,337 for work on the house, prior to the couple buying the home for $88 million, reports tmz.com.

In court documents, in addition to the $205,337 worth of work they did on the home, Qwest is seeking punitive damages worth $1.8 million.

According to Qwest, they were hired to do excavation on the mansion and to cut out space for the basement that was to be made.

(Source: IANS)