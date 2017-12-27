After 'Haye Mera Dil' Purva Mantri recreates 'Aaja Mahi'

MUMBAI: Purva Mantri, known for her unique voice has released her latest single Aaja Mahi.

The track is recreated from the original song Aaja Mahi that was a part of RDB band. Purva has added her magical touch to this classic hit.

The singer had earlier released Haye Mera Dil Reloaded which was again a recreated song. The track was well received. “I am happy to see the song catching up so well and reaching four million views in just a month,” says Mantri.

This is not the first time that her songs have got such views, her tracks like Char Bangdi and Rajasthani single Uljhi have got two million and six million views respectively.

Mantri is currently busy with her Bollywood projects and has two song releases lined up for the next year.