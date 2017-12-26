RadioandMusic
News |  26 Dec 2017 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

Zee Music Marathi releases 'Tiring Tiring'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi has released Tiring Tiring. The tracks sung by Avadhoot Gupte, music is by Ajay Kishore Naik with lyrics penned by Guru Thakkur.

The song video revolves around college students and their happy lives. The music given to the track will take you to the typical ‘Maharashtrian local dance’, with a few romantic scenes.

Hostel Days, a film by Ajay Naik starring Akshay T, Ganesh B, Sainath G, Sonia P and Chinmay will be releasing on 12 January 2018.

Click here to view the song:

