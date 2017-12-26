Zee Music Company releases 'Pad Man' title song

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Pad Man title track, sung by Mika Singh lyrics penned by Kausar Munir and music given by Amit Trivedi.

Akshay Kumar who is known to try different roles is the lead of the film. He is also seen breaking ‘stereotypes’ in the song video. Music given to the track is pretty much decent with the lyrics being witty. Also, Mika Singh’s voice has graced the song.

Pad Man, a film by R. Balki starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte is all set to release on 26 January 2018.

Click here to view the track: