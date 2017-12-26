RadioandMusic
News |  26 Dec 2017 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

'Super Dancers' groove to Badshah's tunes

MUMBAI:  Rapper and singer Badshah to be seen on the famous dance kids show on Sony Entertainment Television Super Dance Chapter 2. The DJ Waley Babu singer will be making an appearance on the show along with dancer and famous television host Raghav Juyal.

Badshah had an awesome time on the sets of the show and was thrilled to see the tiny masters performing. The singer also performed on some of his famous number with kids dancing to its tunes.

The two will be seen in the weekend’s episode motivating the little contestants of the show.

Super Dancer Chapter 2 is a popular reality show of Sony TV which has actress Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu in it as the judges.

