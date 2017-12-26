Can't doubt Honey Singh's talent: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a song for upcoming Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It was only a matter of time before the singer-composer bounced back, says producer Bhushan Kumar.

Honey Singh, known for songs like Blue Eyes and Angrezi Beat, was missing from the limelight due to his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. He has made a comeback after two years with the song Dil Chori.

Kumar said in a statement: "You can't doubt Honey Singh's talent. It was only a matter of time before he bounced back. We are delighted that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is his re-launchpad."

The film is written and directed by Luv Ranjan.

Releasing on 9 February, it is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

(Source: IANS)