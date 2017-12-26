RadioandMusic
Benny Dayal, Guru Randhawa to perform in Delhi

MUMBAI: Music artistes like Benny Dayal, Guru Randhawa, Papon and Raftaar will perform at the second season of Gaana Bollywood Music Project (BMP) here.

The two-day music fest, organised by Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company) and TM Talent Management, will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from 27 January next year, read a statement.

Over 50 artistes will be performing at the multi-genre music fest.

There will also be a gig by Divya Kumar, Mohammed Irfan and Shefali Alvares, who will perform their songs under a specially curated act called BollyYouth.

The second season comes with a promise to be big on live music performances across music genres like sufi, Punjabi, Bollywood and qawwali.

"Delhi holds a special place in my heart and I am looking forward to performing for my fans in the capital. Bollywood is such a unifying force that it connects all corners of the country and Gaana BMP is a celebration of this," Papon said.

Benny, who has lent his musical touch to films like Thalaivaa, Delhi-6, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Cocktail, 2 States, Hasee Toh Phasee and Bang Bang!, praised the format of the fest.

"This is a very unique and interesting IP which will allow every Bollywood music lover to experience performances by their favourite singers under one roof. Gaana BMP is trying to get in all flavours of Bollywood at one festival which has never been done before and it will be a great pleasure to perform in Delhi," Benny said.

(Source: IANS)

