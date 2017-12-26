Amit Trivedi excited to join SulaFest line-up

MUMBAI: Composer Amit Trivedi is excited to perform at the upcoming 11th edition of SulaFest, which will take place here in February next year.

"I am extremely excited to perform at SulaFest for the first time. I've heard a lot of great things about the festival, and we are trying our best to match up to the love and support that the festival enjoys," Trivedi said in a statement.

The two-day fest, known for its mega mix of music genres like electroacoustic, techno, house, pop, electronica, rock, percussion, indie and reggae, will begin from February 3 at Sula Vineyards.

Over 100 Indian and international artistes across 25 genres and from 30 different countries will be uniting to perform at the music gala.

English electronic-folk band Crystal Fighters, Austrian musician Parov Stelar and British band The Beat featuring Ranking Roger, Gypsy Hill and Bauchklang, will also be performing at the fest.

(Source: IANS)