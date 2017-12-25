Must play songs this Christmas

MUMBAI: Jingle Bell Jingle Bell, Jingle all the way, Santa Claus is coming to town and many more Christmas carols will be heard for a few days from now. But apart from these carols singers Lady Gaga, Sia, Patrick Monahan, Faith Hill have pitched in the significance of Christmas through songs.

If you really want to enjoy your Christmas with good music you must definitely listen to the songs below. Watch out the songs below and dance your way out this Christmas.

All I really Want for Christmas by Steven Curtis Chapman

A Baby Changes Everything by Faith Hill

Christmas Tree by Lady Gaga

Cold December Night by Michael Bubble

Merry Christmas everybody by Patrick Monahan

White Christmas by Bing Crosby

O Holy Night by Anne Murray

Santa’s Coming For Us by Sia

Christmas Eve by Kelly Clarson

Watch Kelly Clarson play live Christmas eve song.

This Christmas Night Kaskade by Dia Frampton

You Make Me Feel Like Christmas by Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande