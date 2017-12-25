Must play songs this Christmas
MUMBAI: Jingle Bell Jingle Bell, Jingle all the way, Santa Claus is coming to town and many more Christmas carols will be heard for a few days from now. But apart from these carols singers Lady Gaga, Sia, Patrick Monahan, Faith Hill have pitched in the significance of Christmas through songs.
If you really want to enjoy your Christmas with good music you must definitely listen to the songs below. Watch out the songs below and dance your way out this Christmas.
All I really Want for Christmas by Steven Curtis Chapman
A Baby Changes Everything by Faith Hill
Christmas Tree by Lady Gaga
Cold December Night by Michael Bubble
Merry Christmas everybody by Patrick Monahan
White Christmas by Bing Crosby
O Holy Night by Anne Murray
Santa’s Coming For Us by Sia
Christmas Eve by Kelly Clarson
Watch Kelly Clarson play live Christmas eve song.
This Christmas Night Kaskade by Dia Frampton
You Make Me Feel Like Christmas by Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton
Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande