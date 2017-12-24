RadioandMusic
Celebrate Christmas with these special songs

MUMBAI: The best time of the year is here and we can't get enough of the Christmas vibes. While everyone is busy celebrating the end of year festivities singing carols with their loved one, we bring to you a list of special songs that will add to the zing to the Christmas spirit.

Drummer Boy - Justin Bieber feat. Busta Rhymes

8 Days of Christmas - Destiny’s Child

My Only Wish (This Year) - Britney Spears

Jingle Dem Bells - RuPaul feat. Big Freedia and Ellis Miah

Carol of the Bells - Peter J. Wilhousky, Mykola D. Leontovych

Vh1 also presents a specially curated playlist with Vh1 Winter Wonderland, that will air on 25 December at 12 pm and 7 pm.

