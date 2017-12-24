RadioandMusic
News |  24 Dec 2017 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

10 best songs of Mohammed Rafi

MUMBAI: The 1967 Padma Shri awardee Mohammed Rafi served the Indian music industry since 1944. Best known for his notable voice and versatility Rafi saheb’s songs ranged from patriotic to classical numbers, sad to romantic number, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans.

He worked with renowned composers like O. P. Nayyar, Shankar Jaikishan, S.D. Burman and Roshan, the legend had also received six Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award.

Primarily noted for his songs in Hindi cinema, he has also sung in various other languages that sum up to around 7405 songs.

On his 93rd birth anniversary, Radioandmusic gets you the best songs of Mohammed Rafi Saheb to cherish the day.

Kya Hua Tera Wada

Itna To Yaad Hai Mujhe

Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe

Baharo Phool Barsao

Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

Parda Hai Parda

Dard-E-Dil

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

