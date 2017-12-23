RadioandMusic
News |  23 Dec 2017 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

Jassie Gill is in a 'happy space' in life

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill, who will be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns, says he is in a ‘happy space’.

Tracing his journey in the industry from the time he made his musical debut in 2011 with the album Batchmate, Gill told IANS, "I did have my fair share of struggle in the industry but I'm lucky enough to get the opportunity to showcase my talent. After the success of my first song, Batchmate, the audience, especially music buffs, showered immense love and huge support, which worked in my favour."

 "And I'm glad that I continued with every song that happened thereafter. I'm currently shooting for my big debut film, 'Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns', produced by Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Mudassar Aziz. It features Sonakshi Sinha opposite me. So I'm in a very 'happy' space literally," Jassi added.

 Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns is a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi which starred Diana Penty, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol and Jimmy Shergill. The film centred around Happy's (Diana) adventures.

