News |  23 Dec 2017 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Catch up on the latest songs this weekend

MUMBAI: The year is about to end and this is the second last weekend of the year, which is the Christmas weekend. So, let’s make this weekend joyful with the latest releases.

House Party- Mann Singh

Singer: Mann Singh Feat Gora Singh

Music - Mann Singh

Lyrics - Gora Singh

Tere Bin O Saajana- Bulbul

Singer- Meet Bros., Harshdeep Kaur & Piyush Mehroliyaa

Music-Meet Bros

Lyrics- Kumaar

Swagpur Ka Chaudhary- Kaalakaandi

Singer - Akshay Verma

Music - Sameer Uddin

Lyricist - Akshay Verma

Saiyan Re- Nirdosh

Singers - Mohammed Irfan Ali & Palak Muchhal

Music - Liyakat Ajmeri

Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi

Kuch Iss Tarah- 1921

Singer - Arnab Dutta

Music - Harish Sagane

Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi

Rehn De - Raja Sagoo

Singer & Music - Raja Sagoo

Lyricist - Kiran Sagoo

Fun Karenge - Bunny

Singer - Bunny

Music - Artist Immense

Lyricist – Ikrar

Aaj Se Teri- Padman

Singer - Arijit Singh

Music - Amit Trivedi

Lyricist - Kausar Munir

Over Hogaya - Imtiaz-E

Music - R K Crew

Singer - Imtiaz-E

Lyricist - Simar Saini

Aane Wala Pal - Retronica, Karan Oberoi

Singers- Kishore Kumar

Music- R.D. Burman

Lyrics- Majrooh Sultanpuri

Tags
Zee Music Company T- Series Saregama music
Catch up on the latest songs this weekend

