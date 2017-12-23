Catch up on the latest songs this weekend
MUMBAI: The year is about to end and this is the second last weekend of the year, which is the Christmas weekend. So, let’s make this weekend joyful with the latest releases.
House Party- Mann Singh
Singer: Mann Singh Feat Gora Singh
Music - Mann Singh
Lyrics - Gora Singh
Tere Bin O Saajana- Bulbul
Singer- Meet Bros., Harshdeep Kaur & Piyush Mehroliyaa
Music-Meet Bros
Lyrics- Kumaar
Swagpur Ka Chaudhary- Kaalakaandi
Singer - Akshay Verma
Music - Sameer Uddin
Lyricist - Akshay Verma
Saiyan Re- Nirdosh
Singers - Mohammed Irfan Ali & Palak Muchhal
Music - Liyakat Ajmeri
Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi
Kuch Iss Tarah- 1921
Singer - Arnab Dutta
Music - Harish Sagane
Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi
Rehn De - Raja Sagoo
Singer & Music - Raja Sagoo
Lyricist - Kiran Sagoo
Fun Karenge - Bunny
Singer - Bunny
Music - Artist Immense
Lyricist – Ikrar
Aaj Se Teri- Padman
Singer - Arijit Singh
Music - Amit Trivedi
Lyricist - Kausar Munir
Over Hogaya - Imtiaz-E
Music - R K Crew
Singer - Imtiaz-E
Lyricist - Simar Saini
Aane Wala Pal - Retronica, Karan Oberoi
Singers- Kishore Kumar
Music- R.D. Burman
Lyrics- Majrooh Sultanpuri