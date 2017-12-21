RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Dec 2017 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

Gomez, Teefey unfollow each other over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Gomez's fans noticed on the image-sharing site on Tuesday that the singer has stopped following her mother, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Later on, Teefey also unfollowed her daughter.

This comes after Teefey was taken to a hospital last week when she got into a "heated" conversation with Gomez about her reuniting with singer Justin Bieber.

After the fight, Teefey had to go for a voluntary "welfare" check-up to a hospital.

Gomez and Bieber have been in an on-and-off relationship since past few years now.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Selena Gomez Mandy Teefey Instagram Bieber
Related news
Enrique
News | 19 Dec 2017

Enrique Iglesias, girlfriend welcome twins

MUMBAI: Singer Enrique Iglesias has welcomed twin children with his longtime girlfriend and former tennis star Anna Kournikova.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2017

Minaj responds to 'white rapper' comment

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has hit back at the critics who slammed her for saying that it's a ‘great time to be a white rapper in America’. A number of social media users slammed Minaj when she posted the comment, calling her a ‘racist’.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2017

Bieber, Gomez enjoy a date

MUMBAI: Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoyed a date at a cafe, Sugar Factory, in Washington. Gomez and Bieber spent some romantic one-on-one time together on Saturday at the cafe, where they indulged in a frosty drink called the Ocean Blue, reports tmz.com.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2017

Ed Sheeran finds Twitter negative

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who felt his life improved ‘massively’ after he deleted his account on Twitter, finds the micro-blogging site negative.Sheeran celebrated the second anniversary of him ‘ditching his phone’ over Instagram on Wednesday.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2017

Duff's new tattoo a tribute to Davis

MUMBAI: Hilary Duff has got a new tattoo, which is a tribute to the late actress Bette Davis.Her new tattoo was created by Dr. Woo, who shared the photograph on his Instagram on Thursday. The design was in a simple and elegant script which read: ‘Take fountain’, reports people.com.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM concluded its fourth season of 'Rangrezz'
,

MUMBAI: MY FM, India's leading local FM network successfully concluded its largest painting compread more

News
Hungama and T-Series come together in exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: Hungama, announces an exclusive content association with India’s leading music label, T-read more

Press Releases
'Sai Ki Mahima' completes 100 episodes on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Fever FM in Delhi and UP launched Sai Ki Mahima with Aushim Khetarpal in July 2read more

News
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remairead more

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gomez, Teefey unfollow each other over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey have unfollowed each other on Instagram.Gomez's fans noticed on the image-sharing site on...read more

2
Being on listeners mind is my plan: RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: #MalishkaKoMattSunn has grabbed more eyeballs than what the controversies around the radio star have in the past few months. RED FM has...read more

3
There is no chance of selecting a song, but rejecting: Shahid Mallya

MUMBAI: Some sing to get famous, some for money, and then arrive the ones that don't care about the earlier, but art. It's their passion for music...read more

4
TIMEOUT 72 announces a cashless experience

MUMBAI: With less than 15 days to go, the much awaited music festival, TIMEOUT 72 which is scheduled to be held at Vagator, Goa on the 27th, 28th...read more

5
Kakkar siblings create a song on their journey

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s well known composer-singer Tony Kakkar is back with a new single. The upcoming release is a story based on the Kakkar siblings...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group