Gomez, Teefey unfollow each other over social media

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Gomez's fans noticed on the image-sharing site on Tuesday that the singer has stopped following her mother, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Later on, Teefey also unfollowed her daughter.

This comes after Teefey was taken to a hospital last week when she got into a "heated" conversation with Gomez about her reuniting with singer Justin Bieber.

After the fight, Teefey had to go for a voluntary "welfare" check-up to a hospital.

Gomez and Bieber have been in an on-and-off relationship since past few years now.

(Source: IANS)