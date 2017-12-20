RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2017 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

People thought I had brain damage: Eminem

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem opened up about how hard it was for him to return to the recording studio after entering rehab for drug addiction in the early 2000s and said that people around him thought that he had brain damage.

While talking about his albums Encore and Relapse, the rapper said he was so "scatterbrained", he felt like he would have to learn how to rap again, reports reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Encore was mediocre. And with Relapse -- it was the best I could do at that point in time. ('Relapse') was a funny album for me because I was just starting back rapping after coming out of addiction. I was so scatterbrained that the people around me thought that I might have given myself brain damage," Eminem told Vulture magazine.

"I was in this weird fog for months. Like, literally I wasn't making sense; it had been so long since I'd done vocals without a ton of Valium and Vicodin. I almost had to relearn how to rap," he added.

(Source: IANS)

explore RNM

