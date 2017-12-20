RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2017 20:58 |  By RnMTeam

Our main aim is to create the best thing for the audience: Mithoon-Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: The fourth instalment of the hit movie series Hate Story is soon to release. The initial parts of the Hate Story series are still remembered for their beautiful songs that went on to become chartbusters. The next instalment too is set to be a musical hit with lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Mithoon working on the film's songs.

“I have written 70 per cent of the album. Most of the songs of the movie are written by me. But personally, I am very kicked about one song which I have done with Mithoon sir. Especially, after Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, there was a lot of buzz in the market, everyone wants us to work together," said Manoj.

"One fine day Bhushan Kumarji called both of us in his office and said that he has made up his mind and wanted both of us to work together in Hate Story 4. After which we sat and worked on the project and we have put what we liked,” added Manoj.

Talking about working with Manoj, Mithoon said, “The main part of our association is basically the thoughts that we bring in are so unique. The lyrics written by Manoj Saab are unique, relevant, and our main aim is to create the best thing for the audience.”

Hate Story 4 is directed by Vishal Pandya and it features Urvashi Rautela, Sooraj Pancholi, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena in lead roles.

