Kakkar siblings create a song on their journey

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s well known composer-singer Tony Kakkar is back with a new single. The upcoming release is a story based on the Kakkar siblings’, Sonu, Neha and Tony. The song will showcase three chapters of their journey and tomorrow is the release of the first chapter.

The song is sung by Sonu, Neha and Tony and it’s composed as well as written by Tony Kakkar.

“I always had the lyrics on my mind but never aligned them and put down on papers. I started writing the song a month ago and then we went ahead with recording and shooting for it. Our journey has been divided into different chapters. As I am still working on the lyrics I am not sure if the chapter will be three or more. We thought that the fans should know about our journey and that is why we have come up with a song,” said Tony.

The track will be launched tomorrow at the New Year’s Eve party held by YouTube.

Tony Kakkar who is also the co-owner of Desi Music Factory has released various singles for the YouTube channel. He has also been doing cover songs along with Neha Kakkar which have gone viral. His singles include Mile Jo Tum Humko, Sawan Aaya Hai, Chaand Mera Naraaz Hai and more.