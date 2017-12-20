RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2017 20:24 |  By RnMTeam

Kakkar siblings create a song on their journey

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s well known composer-singer Tony Kakkar is back with a new single. The upcoming release is a story based on the Kakkar siblings’, Sonu, Neha and Tony. The song will showcase three chapters of their journey and tomorrow is the release of the first chapter.

The song is sung by Sonu, Neha and Tony and it’s composed as well as written by Tony Kakkar.

“I always had the lyrics on my mind but never aligned them and put down on papers. I started writing the song a month ago and then we went ahead with recording and shooting for it. Our journey has been divided into different chapters. As I am still working on the lyrics I am not sure if the chapter will be three or more. We thought that the fans should know about our journey and that is why we have come up with a song,” said Tony.

The track will be launched tomorrow at the New Year’s Eve party held by YouTube.  

Tony Kakkar who is also the co-owner of Desi Music Factory has released various singles for the YouTube channel. He has also been doing cover songs along with Neha Kakkar which have gone viral. His singles include Mile Jo Tum Humko, Sawan Aaya Hai, Chaand Mera Naraaz Hai and more.

Tags
Tony Kakkar Kakkar Siblings Neha Kakkar Sonu Kakkar Youtube Mile Jo Tum Humko Sawan Aaya Hai Chaand Mera Naraaz Hai Desi Music Factory
Related news
News | 20 Dec 2017

Fire on the sets of 'The Voice India Kids 2'

MUMBAI: Fire broke on sets of the popular singing reality show &TV’s The Voice India Kids 2 yesterday at 12:30 pm by a short circuit.The fire that was put to rest by the crew members damaged the waiting area for contestants and the stage.  

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

Raw rap is much-needed in the industry: Rosh

MUMBAI: 9X Media recently launched a few artistes and one amongst them is Rosh.  The singer has crooned the popular title track Goosebumps from Jackie Chan, movie Kung Fu Yoga. He recently went on to release Stuff.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2017

'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill who is known for his songs like Bapu Zimidar, Lancer, Snapchat, Ikk saal, Pyaar Mera, Gabroo, Ajj Pher Ohi Hoya, has released his new track Guitar Sikhda.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2017

I feel Haryanvi rap is much better than Hindi: Rosh

MUMBAI: Rosh is a rapper; musician and a writer all bundled in one. His debut original, Chillum, is one of the most popular viral tracks having garnered over eight million views on YouTube. He has also composed the title track Goosebumps of the Jackie Chan, movie Kung Fu Yoga.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2017

Hans Raj Hans to perform with son

MUMBAI: Hans Raj Hans will perform with his son Navraj Hans on ‘T-series Mixtape Punjabi’.They will revive iconic songs, Ae jo sili sili aundi and Narazgi.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM concluded its fourth season of 'Rangrezz'
,

MUMBAI: MY FM, India's leading local FM network successfully concluded its largest painting compread more

News
Hungama and T-Series come together in exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: Hungama, announces an exclusive content association with India’s leading music label, T-read more

Press Releases
'Sai Ki Mahima' completes 100 episodes on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Fever FM in Delhi and UP launched Sai Ki Mahima with Aushim Khetarpal in July 2read more

News
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remairead more

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Insync founder Ratish Tagde to perform at 'Pratahswar'

MUMBAI: The 91st Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad will bring renowned violinist Ratish Tagde accompanied by Aditya Kalyanpur on...read more

2
Being on listeners mind is my plan: RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: #MalishkaKoMattSunn has grabbed more eyeballs than what the controversies around the radio star have in the past few months. RED FM has...read more

3
Enrique Iglesias, girlfriend welcome twins

MUMBAI: Singer Enrique Iglesias has welcomed twin children with his longtime girlfriend and former tennis star Anna Kournikova.The boy and girl --...read more

4
Gippy Grewal's 'Nai Shad Da' a gift to fans

MUMBAI: Actor and celebrated singer Gippy Grewal released another chartbuster single Nai Shad Da featuring himself and DJ Wale Babu fame model...read more

5
Fire on the sets of 'The Voice India Kids 2'

MUMBAI: Fire broke on sets of the popular singing reality show &TV’s The Voice India Kids 2 yesterday at 12:30 pm by a short circuit.The fire...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group