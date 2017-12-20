RadioandMusic
Fire on the sets of 'The Voice India Kids 2'

MUMBAI: Fire broke on sets of the popular singing reality show &TV’s The Voice India Kids 2 yesterday at 12:30 pm by a short circuit.

The fire that was put to rest by the crew members damaged the waiting area for contestants and the stage.  

The team was shooting for the New Year’s special episode where rapper Badshah and singer Neha Kakkar were guests. The fire incident took place just a few seconds after their performance.

This is not that the first time that such an incident has taken place on the set of a reality show. A few months back a fire incident on Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 caused a lot of damage.

