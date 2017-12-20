RadioandMusic
News |  20 Dec 2017 20:17 |  By RnMTeam

Don't be too attached to your work just go with the flow: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros, who have earlier given party hits like Chitiyan Kaliyan, Baby Doll, High Heels Te Nache and more, have now released romantic single Yaari Ve.

“We are known for our party music but we are romantic boys from heart. Invariably we have producers who want songs from us all the time, this makes us completely busy. But they were missing out on an important genre, 'romance'. So we were like ‘let’s do a romantic single Yaari Ve,” says Manmeet.

He further adds, “Yaari Ve is a cool, romantic and a beautiful song. All girls out there are going to love it. We created something that one can hear while they are driving. We have shot this song in Greece and Lauren Gottlieb features in it. Prakriti Kakar has sung the female part of the song. The video looks just ‘perfect’ and is apt for this season. It’s quite a tropical track and adds onto this beautiful space of music. It’s got that international groove to it.”

Check the track here –

The duo has always been enthusiastic about their work and that definitely isn’t changing for them. Their romantic song attempt is an outcome of that energy flow and there is more to come. “We look forward to the reactions. We anticipate to something which we ‘love’ and wait to see how people react to that. It’s that anticipation that’s intriguing, but other than that we just go with the flow. Because what happens is if you are just too excited and if things don’t work out then you might get depressed. So, we are always enjoying and having a good time,” says Harmeet.

Meet Bros have collaborated with Lauren Gottlieb, to which Manmeet says, “We have been friends for quite a while now. This song had to get that groove and we wanted somebody with that approach. Lauren has that attitude.”

On the expanding Punjabi party track culture Harmeet says, “There are so many languages in our country but Punjabi is the only language which has worked. Songs like High Heels, Nakhra Nakhra are all hardcore Punjabi songs. In fact most of the people in our country wouldn’t know the meaning to 75 per cent of the lyrics of the song. People hardly understand the lyrics but are singing and dancing to it. Punjabi language has that bounce and a vibe to it; especially party songs get you crazy. So, we started with many Punjabi tracks initially and we are happy that it’s being loved by many.”

Meet Bros have some interesting projects lined-up. This includes a Rajasthani song that will be shot in Rajasthan.

Meet Bros lastly say, “Be true to yourself and don’t be too attached to your work and the results you get. Just enjoy what you love and keep on doing it. Don’t plan too much and don’t think about it. It’s that instant and spontaneity that will take us ahead.”

Tags
Meet Bros Lauren Gottlieb Greece Chitiyan Kaliyan High Heels Te Naache Rajasthan Punjab romantic track Yaari Ve
