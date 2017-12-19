RadioandMusic
News |  19 Dec 2017

Priyanka Chopra is a lovely person: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Nick Jonas says he has heard a lot about India from his "new friend" and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Now, Jonas says he is "dying" to visit India.

"I've never been (to India). But I'm dying to go and I have now heard from Priyanka, my new friend a lot about it. Just given me a lot of names of place to go if I go there," Jonas said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Jonas and Priyanka walked on the Met Gala red carpet, making everyone wonder whether they are dating.

Talking about his relationship with Priyanka, Jonas said: "We met through a mutual friend who she did Quantico with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the MET gala with Ralph Lauren.

"And as strange as it sounds but we couldn't have planned it. We just had a great time. She's a lovely person and I'm dying now to go to India," she said.

On the film front, Jonas is looking forward to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle". The movie also stars Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Bobby Cannavale, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain and Morgan Turner.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is releasing the film, helmed by Jake Kasdan, in India on 29 December.

(Source: IANS)

