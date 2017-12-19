RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  19 Dec 2017 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' lawsuit dropped

MUMBAI: Singer Casey Dienel has filed paperwork to drop the lawsuit against singer Justin Bieber on his 2015 hit single Sorry.

In 2016, Dienel sued Bieber and Skrillex over Sorry and claimed that the song mimicked "unique characteristics of the female vocal riff" that occurred in her 2014 song Ring The Bell.

However, Dienel has now asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, reports tmz.com.

Besides Bieber and Skrillex, the co-writers of Sorry -- Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Michael Tucker -- were all named in the lawsuit.

It is unclear why Dienel has dropped the lawsuit now.

(Source: IANS)

