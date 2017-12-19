RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2017 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

Brazilian DJ dies after stage collapse

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ Kaleb Freitas passed away in an accident here after part of a stage collapsed during the Atmosphere dance music festival.

Freitas, 30, died on Sunday while he was performing on stage, reports aceshowbiz.com

Footage of the accident, which have surfaced online, saw Freitas performing a set during strong winds when the stage collapsed on him.

Freitas was immediately rushed to the hospital after suffering head injuries, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Other people were also treated for injuries, though there was no exact number on how many concertgoers were hospitalised.

Sergio Bandoca, one of the people in charge of the event, detailed the accident, saying that it "was madness. The scale of the tragedy could have been far worse. Things were flying all over the place. There was panic."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
DJ Kaleb Freitas Atmosphere dance music festival Sergio Bandoca
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Hungama and T-Series come together in exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: Hungama, announces an exclusive content association with India’s leading music label, T-read more

Press Releases
'Sai Ki Mahima' completes 100 episodes on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Fever FM in Delhi and UP launched Sai Ki Mahima with Aushim Khetarpal in July 2read more

News
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remairead more

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

Financials
Shemaroo sees higher numbers on increased revenue from traditional media

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Epwhurd brings old school to the new age with 'Function'

MUMBAI: If one were to flash back to dance music at the turn of the decade, they'd find that synthesized electro-house and wobbling bass ruled the...read more

2
Sara Evans partners with CMT for its Next Women of Country Tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award-winning country music star Sara Evans has partnered with CMT for its 4th annual Next Women of Country Tour in 2018. CMT...read more

3
Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' lawsuit dropped

MUMBAI: Singer Casey Dienel has filed paperwork to drop the lawsuit against singer Justin Bieber on his 2015 hit single Sorry. In 2016, Dienel sued...read more

4
Gippy Grewal's 'Nai Shad Da' a gift to fans

MUMBAI: Actor and celebrated singer Gippy Grewal released another chartbuster single Nai Shad Da featuring himself and DJ Wale Babu fame model...read more

5
Sam Smith to perform at Global Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith and British rock band Kasabian will perform at the first edition of Global Awards.Launched on Sunday by radio brand Global...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group