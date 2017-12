Experience life, live music, this weekend

MUMBAI: After a tiring week, when finally sit to stare at the sky on a weekend, it feels so wonderful. Just like nature, there are certain songs which make you feel equally good. So, Radioandmusic.com brings to you the fresh releases of the week.

T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: Ae Jo Silli Silli / Narazgi

Singers- Hans Raj Hans & Navraj Hans

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Lahore- Guru Randhawa

Singer - Guru Randhawa

Lyrics - Guru Randhawa

Composer- Guru Randhawa

Music- Vee Music

Abhagi Piya Ki- Kanika Kapoor

Singer – Kanika Kapoor, Ustaad Ahmed Hussain, Ustaad Mohammed. Hussain, Raja Hasan

Music By Raaj Aashoo

Lyrics By Shabbir Ahmed

Sunn Le Zara- 1921

Singer - Arnab Dutta

Music - Harish Sagane

Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi

Tere Bin O Saajana- Bulbul

Singer- Meet Bros Feat.Neeti Mohan & Piyush Mehroliyaa

Music-Meet Bros

Lyrics- Kumaar

Khud Se Judah- Shrey Singhal

Singer: Shrey Singhal

Music: Shrey Singhal

Lyrics: Shrey Singhal

Meri Zindagi Jion Di Aas Hai Tu- Hard Kaur

Singer - Arpan Bawa

Music - Anky

Lyricist - Kanwar Waraich

Lately - Zubin Sinha

Singers - Zubin Sinha & Giri G

Music & Lyricist - Giri G

Mix & Master - A. Manivannan & Sourabh Suryawanshi

De Goli - Ajaz Khan

Singer & Lyricist - Ajaz Khan

Music - Asif Panjwani