Spielberg wanted to direct musical for Tom Fletcher

MUMBAI: Singer and childrens author Tom Fletcher says he once discussed ideas for a musical with veteran Hollywood director Steven Spielberg.

Fletcher says had a ‘nerve-wracking’ video call with Spielberg to pitch his plans, and even received his seal of approval at first, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, he was forced to postpone the meeting with the director in the US, due to a video commitment with the members of his band McFly.

"I did a video conference call with him, it was the most nerve-racking experience of my life. It went really well and we had a call five minutes after to say he wants everyone to fly out to New York to meet him," Fletcher said.

The 32-year-old singer had to turn down the once-in-a-lifetime meeting with the 70-year-old Hollywood star. Despite his sister, Carrie Hope-Fletcher, and cast heading out to meet Spielberg, he decided it wasn't for him in the end.

"My sister and all the team flew out without me. I was getting text updates and was so bummed out. He's not going to direct the project. He wanted to but it's a complicated story. Hopefully, one day it'll get made," he added without giving an further details.

