Shalmali part of multi-artist episode of 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Shalmali Kholgade is all set to spread the magic of her voice in the current season of MTV Unplugged. The singer has done few seasons of the same. This time she will be seen in the episode which will have multiple singers.

Along with Shalmali, Amit Mishra, Tushar, Shaswat Singh, Nakash Aziz, Nikita Gandhi, Ahen, Akhil Sachdeva and Sunny MR will be seen together. The episode will have some famous songs of the singers, in an unplugged version.

Talking about her episode, the Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai singer said, “My episode is a multi-artist episode, I am one of the artists featuring on the show, its Sunny MR’s episode, he is the producer of that episode and I have always looked at him and seen him as my mentor, because we work a lot in general, whether it is my material which he produces-my English songs or it’s his Telugu music that I sing. It’s a pleasure to have him produce the episode that I am featuring on.”

“There are a lot of artists performing in my episode who are a bundle of joy to listen to and to be around,” added the performer.

Shalmali’s previous stint on the show too had her feature with multiple singers. The episode included Ayushmaan Khurrana, Arijit Singh, Aditi Singh Sharma, Neeti Mohan and Kamal Khan.