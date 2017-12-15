RadioandMusic
News |  15 Dec 2017 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

Rajinikanth to felicitate Rahman in Delhi

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman, who is currently on a multi-city India tour, will be felicitated by megastar Rajinikanth in New Delhi.

LIVE Viacom 18 along with official ticketing partner BookMyShow are the official presenters of AR Rahman Encore - The Concert in association with MTV.

After performing in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, he will conclude the tour in Delhi on 23 December.

The final leg of the tour will see a special appearance by Rajinikanth, who is also working with Rahman on S. Shankar's sci-fi action thriller 2.0.

"Owing to the fact that AR Rahman and Rajinikanth share a great camaraderie, our team is bringing the power duo together as a surprise element on the stage," the promoters of the tour told IANS.

The tour encapsulates the musical excellence of a two and a half decade journey of the Grammy and Oscar winner.

He is accompanied by singers Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Shashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani and Harshdeep Kaur on the tour.

(Source: IANS)

