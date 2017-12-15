RadioandMusic
News |  15 Dec 2017 11:41 |  By RnMTeam

Nicole Kidman is amazing: Lenny Kravitz

MUMBAI: Singer Lenny Kravitz, who was engaged to Nicole Kidman between 2003 and 2004, says the actress is an amazing person.

Kravitz opened up about his former wife Lisa Bonet and Kidman in an interview, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

"Nicole is amazing," he said. 

Kidman produced and co-starred with Kravitz's daughter Zoe in Big Little Lies

"Zoe and she hadn't spent time together since she was younger, since Nicole and I were together, so that was great," he said. 

While talking about Bonet, Kravitz said: "We were mirror images of each other, male and female. It was quite extraordinary. I hope to have a great love again. I plan on it." 

(Source: IANS)

