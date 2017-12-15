Musical evening planned for Will Smith in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood composers Vishal-Shekhar have been entrusted with the task of treating Hollywood star Will Smith to a musical evening during his India visit next week.

Smith will be flying down to Mumbai to promote his latest Netflix film Bright. He will be arriving with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer. Netflix is set to create the Bright experience exclusively for fans here.

The team will be meeting and greeting their fans at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, prior to the screening on Monday afternoon. The screening will be held at PVR Phoenix, Lower Parel, on Monday night and fans will have to register at brightmumbai.eventbrite.com or bright@publicisconsultants-asia.com, read a statement.

Bani Judge, Rannvijay Singha, Prayag Mehta and Rishabh Joshi of DJ duo Lost Stories, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be performing before Smith takes the stage.

Bright is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles.

The action-thriller, which will launch around the world on 22 December, is about two LAPD officers, played by Smith and Edgerton, who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality Los Angeles safe from a sinister, dark underworld. Earlier this year, Netflix had brought Brad Pitt to India too to promote his film War Machine.

(Source: IANS)