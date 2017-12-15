Mika Singh dedicates 'Ali Ali' to Virat-Anushka

MUMBAI: Mika Singh launched the biggest song of the year Ali Ali at WE-VIP Premium, Nightclub and Retro-bar, Mumbai, yesterday. At the launch, Mika went on to dedicate his track to newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

“There are many friends of mine who are cricketers, like Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh and Virat too is a good friend of mine. I wish him a wonderful and happy married life. I also dedicate my song to Virat-Anushka,” said Aaj Ki Party singer.

The Sufi number by Mika Singh, rocked the audience at the venue, as he unveiled it for the audience by singing his new peppy number Ali Ali.

The song is already trending internationally and has received a huge response when American singer, Akon performed it along with Mika at Washington on 9 December. The single has been launched for the first time in India.

Mika added, “The song will gain huge response and is going to attract all this wedding season, I have also made several Punjabi wedding tracks.”