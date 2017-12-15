RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Dec 2017 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh dedicates 'Ali Ali' to Virat-Anushka

MUMBAI: Mika Singh launched the biggest song of the year Ali Ali at WE-VIP Premium, Nightclub and Retro-bar, Mumbai, yesterday. At the launch, Mika went on to dedicate his track to newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

“There are many friends of mine who are cricketers, like Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh and Virat too is a good friend of mine. I wish him a wonderful and happy married life. I also dedicate my song to Virat-Anushka,” said Aaj Ki Party singer.

The Sufi number by Mika Singh, rocked the audience at the venue, as he unveiled it for the audience by singing his new peppy number Ali Ali.

The song is already trending internationally and has received a huge response when American singer, Akon performed it along with Mika at Washington on 9 December. The single has been launched for the first time in India.

Mika added, “The song will gain huge response and is going to attract all this wedding season, I have also made several Punjabi wedding tracks.”

Tags
Mika Singh Ali Ali Honey Singh We-VIP Nightclub and Restro-bar Mumbai Akon Washington India Punjabi Zaira Wasim Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Yuvraj Harbhajan Singh
Related news
News | 14 Dec 2017

Guru Randhawa returns with foot-tapping single 'Lahore'

MUMBAI: The Punjabi singer who has been grooving the audience with hits like Suit Suit and Tu Meri Rani is back with yet another foot-tapping single. We are talking about the heartthrob Guru Randhawa whose much-awaited single Lahore has finally released under T-Series.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

After 10 years of silence Dr Zeus releases 'Woofer'

MUMBAI: 10 years is a long time, but it’s never too late to put a bunch of outstanding compositions together. So, after a decade of silence, Dr Zeus finally released Woofer, his first track from the album Global Infection under BeingU Music.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

Six reasons to attend EVC Mumbai 2017

MUMBAI:  EVC in Mumbai for the first time this year is just two days away from giving a lifetime experience at NESCO Centre on 16 and 17 December.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

Raw rap is much-needed in the industry: Rosh

MUMBAI: 9X Media recently launched a few artistes and one amongst them is Rosh.  The singer has crooned the popular title track Goosebumps from Jackie Chan, movie Kung Fu Yoga. He recently went on to release Stuff.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2017

'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill who is known for his songs like Bapu Zimidar, Lancer, Snapchat, Ikk saal, Pyaar Mera, Gabroo, Ajj Pher Ohi Hoya, has released his new track Guitar Sikhda.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remairead more

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

Financials
Shemaroo sees higher numbers on increased revenue from traditional media

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

News
Indigo's new shows to change the radio landscape

MUMBAI: It’s been a decade since India’s fourth international radio Indigo 91.9 has been entertaread more

News
First winner of SWOOperstar 2017 announced

MUMBAI: Aimed at bringing high quality and engaging live stream broadcasts to the fore, the SWOOpread more

top# 5 articles

1
Eminem to embark on American tour

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem will embark on an American tour for the first time in four years.Eminem will perform in 2018, marking it his first show since...read more

2
Martin Solveig unveils remix of Tiga's hit single 'Woke'

MUMBAI: Martin Solveig has unveiled his dynamic remix of Tiga’s popular hit single Woke. The reworking sees the My House DJ lace his reworking with...read more

3
DJ Chetas to launch arena format show

MUMBAI: Here is a big piece of information for all DJ Chetas fans. The talented DJ will soon be launching his own arena format eight city show....read more

4
Guru Randhawa returns with foot-tapping single 'Lahore'

MUMBAI: The Punjabi singer who has been grooving the audience with hits like Suit Suit and Tu Meri Rani is back with yet another foot-tapping single...read more

5
Sofia's mother gives approval to Disick

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie has received her mother Diane Alexander’s approval of her relationship with TV personality Scott...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group