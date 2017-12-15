RadioandMusic
News |  15 Dec 2017 18:12

Gippy Grewal, Natasa shoot video for 'fun' song

MUMBAI: Serbian dancer and actress Natasa Stankovic says she is shooting a video for a fun song with singer-actor Gippy Grewal.

"Gippy is a powerhouse of talent. He is a great guy. The song we are shooting together is Nai Shad Da. It is a fun song," Natasa said in a statement.

Natasa has appeared in the Mehbooba song in this year's film Fukrey Returns alongside actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, who started her career in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's Satyagraha, also has a few film projects lined up for which she will start shooting soon.

(Source: IANS)

Gippy Grewal Natasa Stankovic Nai Shad Da Pulkit Samrat Manjot Singh Ali Fazal Varun Sharma Fukrey Returns Bigg Boss Prakash Jha Satyagraha Bolywood
