Birthday Special: Best songs of Babul Supriyo

MUMBAI: Remember the time when pop songs were at their peak in India. Sochta Hoon Uska Dil emerged at that time and went on to win many hearts. The song was crooned by famous singer and member of Parliament Babul Supriyo.

Supriyo went on to become one of the known names of Bollywood, with tracks like Hum Tum, Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and many others.

Babul is celebrating his 47th birthday today and we bring you some of his most liked songs.

Hum Tum- Hum Tum

Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukaara - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Pari Pari- Hungama

Kehna Hai Kehna - Dil Vil Pyar Vyar

Sochta Hun Uska Dil

