RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2017 19:25 |  By RnMTeam

Talent scouting not a big deal in India: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam is set to scout and nurture new talent in the field of music. He says hunting for talent in India is not a big deal as ‘they just appear’.

ITW Playworx, the entertainment, media and communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd., and Sonu have joined hands for forming a talent management entity called Playworx Music.

Asked if talent scouting has already begun, Nigam told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Talent scouting is not much of a big deal. A lot of aspiring singers from different parts of the country come to my house very often. They meet me and give flowers or gifts. Some of them amaze me with their talent."

Sharing an example, he said: "There was this boy who came to my house and sang a bandish. At that point of time, I couldn't do anything for him. So, talent scouting is not much of an issue. You don't have to find them, they just appear. What you need to do is, give them the right opportunity."

Why is he doing it now?

"It's something that I have been doing for a while. But generally, I don't speak about it, people do. There are a lot of singers who take my name when they talk about the beginning of their career. They say I put them in the right place and introduced them to the right people," said the former Indian Idol judge.

Helping aspiring singers is his way of giving back to music, God and the universe.

"Somebody had helped me at one point of my life. I did not make it (big in the industry) all by myself. There were people who came like angels like Sachin Pilgaonkar and Gulshan Kumar.

"I feel like I owe it to the universe. ITW people came to my house and we talked about the possibilities that can be explored. I mentioned the unexplored possibilities of music. They were happy to know about my perspective. They wanted to put their muscle power behind my vision. So, I couldn't say no," said Nigam, known for giving hit songs like Kal ho naa ho, Abhi mujh mein kahin and Do pal.

On the unexplored side of music, he said: "A lot of things can be explored. Independent music is one of them. And when was the last time a beautiful ghazal was used in a film?"

"Now, we are confined to 'daru vodka', Sufi... in the sense, allah, maula and rabba are Sufi, love ballad and a Punjabi song. It's fine but there are lots of other genres which are unexplored."

He misses a good female solo number in films too.

"I think after 'Aashiqui 2', I haven't heard a female solo. A song can be a representation of someone's ideologies or soul or intelligence," he said.

He agrees that Indian music mostly means Bollywood songs but says, things are changing.

"Bollywood songs are dominating right now. But a very popular radio station's head came to my house and asked me to do something for them. We want to create a special segment dedicated to independent music. So, things are changing.

"Film music is amazing. That's what got me here. I have respect for film music but I am also made of (albums) 'Deewana', 'Chanda Ki Doli' and 'Classically Mild'. It will be nice to have a mix of film songs and independent music."

Any advise to young singers?

"Sometimes, you get demotivated when you see yourself not succeeding and see others whom you think are less talented than you but are doing much better. But you have to hang on. If you are working hard, your time will come," said Nigam.

Source: IANS

Tags
Sony Nigam Playworx Music Indian Idol Sachin Pilgaonkar Gulshan Kumar
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2017

Hans Raj Hans to perform with son

MUMBAI: Hans Raj Hans will perform with his son Navraj Hans on ‘T-series Mixtape Punjabi’.They will revive iconic songs, Ae jo sili sili aundi and Narazgi.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2017

Prajakta Shukre to pay tribute to legendary singers

MUMBAI: Indian Idol S1 contestant and a renowned Bollywood singer Prajakta Shukre is looking forward to going the digital way. Digital is the biggest platform that an artiste can get today and Prajakta has plans of making the best of it.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2017

Gulshan Kumar's daughter announces film institute in father's name

MUMBAI: Taking her late father and music mogul Gulshan Kumar's legacy forward, singer Tulsi Kumar on Tuesday announced Gulshan Kumar Film &  Television Institute of India (GKFTII).

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

Mika Singh launches musical web series

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday launched a musical web series titled Old Is Gold for which he has teamed up with reality show contestants.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2017

Rakesh Maini and Bhoomi Trivedi collaborate on 'Ankha Billori'

MUMBAI: Rakesh Maini finished as a runner-up in the fifth edition of Indian Idol and there seems to be no stopping him now. Rakesh will soon be coming up with a Punjabi single Ankha Billori penned by the very talented lyricist Chichi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

Financials
Shemaroo sees higher numbers on increased revenue from traditional media

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

News
Indigo's new shows to change the radio landscape

MUMBAI: It’s been a decade since India’s fourth international radio Indigo 91.9 has been entertaread more

News
First winner of SWOOperstar 2017 announced

MUMBAI: Aimed at bringing high quality and engaging live stream broadcasts to the fore, the SWOOpread more

News
Current FM all set to launch on 1 January in Aligarh

MUMBAI: One of the important business center in Uttar Pradesh and amongst the largest cities in Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
King Kofi releases his new track Don't Play Games

MUMBAI: Following on from his cult release Gone Fishin in June this year, north London rapper King Kofi comes through with the new visuals for his...read more

2
Ultimate guide to being a Wiz - Derulo fan

MUMBAI: While the festival season is in full swing in India, the festival sector remains at the forefront of event innovation. With an increasingly...read more

3
I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have been a performing musician: Ranjit Barot

Ranjit Barot falls in the rare class of musicians. He is a successful score composer, music director, singer and an exceptional drummer.Born to...read more

4
Raw rap is much-needed in the industry: Rosh

MUMBAI: 9X Media recently launched a few artistes and one amongst them is Rosh.  The singer has crooned the popular title track Goosebumps from...read more

5
Six reasons to attend EVC Mumbai 2017

MUMBAI:  EVC in Mumbai for the first time this year is just two days away from giving a lifetime experience at NESCO Centre on 16 and 17 December.It...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group