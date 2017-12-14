RadioandMusic
News |  14 Dec 2017 19:27 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series 'MixTape Punjabi' gets Hans Raj and Navraj Hans together

MUMBAI: The second episode of T-Series MixTape Punjabi brings Hans Raj Hans and Navraj Hans together. The father-son duo performs on iconic soulful songs Ae Jo Silli Silli and Narazgi.

The duo is seen celebrating a mix of Punjabi Sufi music along with brilliant musicians on dholak, thumbi, violins, harmonica, ukulele and many more.

Hans Raj Hans, who is set to take music lovers on the soulful ride, says, “This is the biggest feeling a father can have, singing along with his son on such big platform. It is a nostalgic feeling for me working with T-Series Ae Jo Silli Silli on the song.  This song was one of my first few songs with Gulshan Kumar and to recreate today gives me a great feeling.”

“I wait eagerly to perform with my dad, it is a dream come true. I would always dream of collaborating with my dad whom I really idolize and I'm so thankful to T-series for this.  I would never have the courage to approach my dad directly; it is a very prestigious moment and a lifetime opportunity for me. Our mix is very close to me and very heartwarming. I'm sure the audience will resonate with our performance,” says Navraj Hans.

Together they will create an ambiance of soulful sounds; this remake will definitely leave you craving for more.

Catch up the second episode below:

Tags
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi Hans Raj Hans Navraj Hans Ae Jo Silli Silli Narazgi
