News |  14 Dec 2017 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

Spears has 'Cyndi Lauper kind of day'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears got playful as she danced to singer Cyndi Lauper's hit song Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

The pop star did a few twirls and poses for the clip posted on Instagram on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the clip, Spears began walking towards her viewers as if on a runway.

"It's a Cyndi Lauper kind of day," she said, as Girls Just Want To Have Fun played in the background.

The mother-of-two was styled in a pink halter cut-out dress.

(Source: IANS)

