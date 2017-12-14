Sofia's mother gives approval to Disick

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie has received her mother Diane Alexander’s approval of her relationship with TV personality Scott Disick.

Sofia, 19, was seen arriving at Disick's home here on Tuesday with Alexander, who split from Lionel in 2004 after eight years of marriage, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple has been in a serious relationship since September when they first went public during an event.

The two were last week together partying in Miami.

It was earlier reported that Lionel had given his seal of approval to Sofia and Disick.

Disick has three children with former partner and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

(Source: IANS)