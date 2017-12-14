Kavita Seth to hold a charity event

MUMBAI: Kavita Seth, the melodious singer who is known for her unique vocal tone and versatility is going to perform in the Nirvana concert tomorrow. This will be her first solo concert which will be in Delhi.

Talking about her performance the Iktara singer said, “This will be my first ever solo ticketed show. I am from Delhi and then I shifted to Mumbai, so to do a concert over here is like going back to the roots.”

“The show will have Bulleh Shah’s poetries, some famous Shayars from Delhi and it is going to be a fun event and a treat for the people,” added Kavita.

The singer will also be singing some of her super hit Bollywood numbers like Iktara, Mora Piya, Jeete Hain Chal and some other songs.

Her Bollywood songs are so popular with the people that they insist on Kavita to sing these songs. “It is like I have to perform on these songs, otherwise the public won’t let me go,” said Kavita.

This will be the sixth year of Nirvana. The show is held every year in the memory of her late husband. This year funds will be raised and donated to NGOs working for the welfare of women.

“The society has given me a lot, so I want to give something back. This will be a charity show, and the total money that we will collect will be donated. Our money will be given to those charities which are working for the women empowerment,” says Seth.