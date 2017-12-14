RadioandMusic
News |  14 Dec 2017

Guru Randhawa returns with foot-tapping single 'Lahore'

MUMBAI: The Punjabi singer who has been grooving the audience with hits like Suit Suit and Tu Meri Rani is back with yet another foot-tapping single. We are talking about the heartthrob Guru Randhawa whose much-awaited single Lahore has finally released under T-Series.

“The song is about a girl, whose beauty is being compared to that of different cities like Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai and London. The beats of the song are peppy and I am sure the audience will be able to relate,” says the singer.

On the inspiration behind the song, Guru states, “We were travelling in the car when these lyrics and beats came to my mind. I keep listening to music everywhere and whichever beat or loop strikes my head first I start writing lyrics for it and get into the zone. I compose music by taking inspiration from everyday life activities. This is to let my fans truly enjoy the essence of the music that is being portrayed.”

Be it Bollywood or independent music, Guru Randhawa has proven his spirits in both spaces. With over 500 million plus views to his credit, Randhawa is super excited about the song and the responses from his fans.

Shot in Dubai, Lahore is sung, written and composed by the very talented Guru Randhawa. Based on the common theme, where a boy is attracted to a girl passing by and is dreaming about here everywhere he is. But the lyrics and the beats will take you in loop mode.

Guru Randhawa’s Suit Suit and Tu Meri Rani were very well received and were later recreated for movies. We wonder if Lahore too will be adapted into a movie. Guess, only time will tell! As of now, get ready to groove to it.

Guru Randhawa Lahore Mumbai Delhi London T-Series Suit Suit Tu Meri Rani
