RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2017 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

Eminem to embark on American tour

Eminem
Eminem

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem will embark on an American tour for the first time in four years.

Eminem will perform in 2018, marking it his first show since 2014, reports aceshowbiz.com

Veteran music agent Cara Lewis broke the news during an interview with Pollstar publication. 

When asked about hip-hop musicians who would be going on a tour soon, Lewis answered: "Eminem will be touring next year on selected dates, his first US performances since 2014," adding that Travis Scott (II) would be "headlining arenas in 2018." 

Further details about the upcoming tour are to be announced, but some fans have already prepared their money to buy the tickets for the shows. 

A fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Seeing Eminem in concert has been on my bucket list forever. Can't wait for him to release the tour dates and cities!" adding some heart eyes emoji. 

Eminem's album Revival will release on Friday. The star-studded project includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran on track River and Alicia Keys on Like Home.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Eminem American tour Twitter Revival Ed Sheeran River Alicia Keys Like Home
Related news
News | 12 Dec 2017

Quitting Twitter helps Ed Sheeran feel healthy

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran finds it healthy that he deleted his Twitter account as he now steers clear from anything sad about him.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2017

BB Ki Vines, Vidya Vox among top 10 creators of 2017: YouTube

MUMBAI: American singer Vidya Iyer (known as Vidya Vox), comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines and Nisha Madhulika, a vegetarian Indian YouTube chef, were among the top 10 creators of 2017, the Google-owned company revealed on Monday.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2017

Guestlist4Good 'Oops' moments

MUMBAI: We have all dealt with all those Oops! moments right? But you definitely can’t imagine having these moments in front of 25,000 people for it will turn out to be a ‘massive embarrassment’.

read more
Diljit Dosanjh
News | 07 Dec 2017

Diljit Dosanjh to release new single in December

MUMBAI: Social media is the best way for celebrities to not only give their updates but also be in touch with the fans by replying to their messages.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

ED Sheeran tops the Spotify Year in Music List 2017 with Shape Of You

MUMBAI: Shape Of You since its release has been ruling the music industry globally. Recently a digital music service, Spotify released its Year in Music lists for 2017 where Ed Sheeran leads the way for the most globally streamed artist on the platform.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indigo's new shows to change the radio landscape

MUMBAI: It’s been a decade since India’s fourth international radio Indigo 91.9 has been entertaread more

News
First winner of SWOOperstar 2017 announced

MUMBAI: Aimed at bringing high quality and engaging live stream broadcasts to the fore, the SWOOpread more

News
Current FM all set to launch on 1 January in Aligarh

MUMBAI: One of the important business center in Uttar Pradesh and amongst the largest cities in Iread more

News
Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every enread more

News
Four biggest music festivals from 2017 to air on Vh1

MUMBAI: We have definitely come across many music festivals, right?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian folk music heritage is vast: Nirali Kartik

MUMBAI: Nirali Kartik of musical duo Maati Baani says Indian folk music heritage is vast and rich. Keeping that in mind, the musicians have unveiled...read more

2
'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill who is known for his songs like Bapu Zimidar, Lancer, Snapchat, Ikk saal, Pyaar Mera, Gabroo, Ajj Pher Ohi Hoya, has released his...read more

3
Palak Muchhal breaks Jay Bhanushali's heart

MUMBAI: Everyone has seen Jay Bhanushali as a charming person, who is well versed with his words and plays a perfect host to any show right from the...read more

4
Nakash Aziz gets a special gift from his fan

MUMBAI: Fan-based gifts are close to any artiste but some special efforts put into the gift make them extraordinary. The famous Bollywood playback...read more

5
I have my Bhabhis and my sisters in the track: Himani Kapoor on 'Mehandi'

MUMBAI: Himani Kapoor known for her songs like Jogi Mahi, Dum Dum and Dil Diya Hai released her latest track Mehandi. “The wedding season has already...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group