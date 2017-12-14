Eminem to embark on American tour

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem will embark on an American tour for the first time in four years.

Eminem will perform in 2018, marking it his first show since 2014, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Veteran music agent Cara Lewis broke the news during an interview with Pollstar publication.

When asked about hip-hop musicians who would be going on a tour soon, Lewis answered: "Eminem will be touring next year on selected dates, his first US performances since 2014," adding that Travis Scott (II) would be "headlining arenas in 2018."

Further details about the upcoming tour are to be announced, but some fans have already prepared their money to buy the tickets for the shows.

A fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Seeing Eminem in concert has been on my bucket list forever. Can't wait for him to release the tour dates and cities!" adding some heart eyes emoji.

Eminem's album Revival will release on Friday. The star-studded project includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran on track River and Alicia Keys on Like Home.

(Source: IANS)