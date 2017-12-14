RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Dec 2017 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Chetas to launch arena format show

MUMBAI: Here is a big piece of information for all DJ Chetas fans. The talented DJ will soon be launching his own arena format eight city show. Unfortunately, the DJ wants to reveal just this much at this point.

He confirmed the development to Radioandmusic.com and also, revealed a lot more about his EVC performance this weekend.

Chetas will be performing at EVC for the second time and he is extremely excited about it. “I’m so excited for this, you’ll have no idea. I’m dropping so many unreleased mixes and also doing something very interesting with Shirley Setia. Not going to say more. Come to EVC and check it out,” says the artiste.

The DJ is extremely fond of this multi-genre music festival and he wishes to be associated with it in the future too. “In all senses by including Bollywood, EVC is proof that this format is the best in the business,” claims Chetas who expects the audience at EVC to be ready with well-rehearsed dance moves, lots of posters, hand hearts and jump over each other’s shoulders. Yes, the performer wants to see some energy at the venue.

Elaborating on venues Chetas feels that India’s infrastructure for live entertainment is getting better with every passing year. And, his favourite venues in India are Playboy Mumbai, O2 Indore, PRIVEE Delhi in the club space. “For live shows, NSCI dome is hands down my favourite,” he emphasizes.

So, don’t miss his EVC 2017 performance for he has a lot to offer.

Tags
DJ Chetas EVC Bollywood Shirley Setia Playboy O2 Indore PRIVEE
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2017

Six reasons to attend EVC Mumbai 2017

MUMBAI:  EVC in Mumbai for the first time this year is just two days away from giving a lifetime experience at NESCO Centre on 16 and 17 December.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2017

Raw rap is much-needed in the industry: Rosh

MUMBAI: 9X Media recently launched a few artistes and one amongst them is Rosh.  The singer has crooned the popular title track Goosebumps from Jackie Chan, movie Kung Fu Yoga. He recently went on to release Stuff.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2017

'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill who is known for his songs like Bapu Zimidar, Lancer, Snapchat, Ikk saal, Pyaar Mera, Gabroo, Ajj Pher Ohi Hoya, has released his new track Guitar Sikhda.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2017

Birthday special: Memorable songs of Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: The tragedy king of Bollywood, actor Dilip Kumar’s contribution to the movies will always remain unchallenged. His roles in movies like Naya Daur, Mughal- E- Azam, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam and many will remain in the hearts of the audience.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2017

I feel Haryanvi rap is much better than Hindi: Rosh

MUMBAI: Rosh is a rapper; musician and a writer all bundled in one. His debut original, Chillum, is one of the most popular viral tracks having garnered over eight million views on YouTube. He has also composed the title track Goosebumps of the Jackie Chan, movie Kung Fu Yoga.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indigo's new shows to change the radio landscape

MUMBAI: It’s been a decade since India’s fourth international radio Indigo 91.9 has been entertaread more

News
First winner of SWOOperstar 2017 announced

MUMBAI: Aimed at bringing high quality and engaging live stream broadcasts to the fore, the SWOOpread more

News
Current FM all set to launch on 1 January in Aligarh

MUMBAI: One of the important business center in Uttar Pradesh and amongst the largest cities in Iread more

News
Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every enread more

News
Four biggest music festivals from 2017 to air on Vh1

MUMBAI: We have definitely come across many music festivals, right?read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian folk music heritage is vast: Nirali Kartik

MUMBAI: Nirali Kartik of musical duo Maati Baani says Indian folk music heritage is vast and rich. Keeping that in mind, the musicians have unveiled...read more

2
'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill who is known for his songs like Bapu Zimidar, Lancer, Snapchat, Ikk saal, Pyaar Mera, Gabroo, Ajj Pher Ohi Hoya, has released his...read more

3
Palak Muchhal breaks Jay Bhanushali's heart

MUMBAI: Everyone has seen Jay Bhanushali as a charming person, who is well versed with his words and plays a perfect host to any show right from the...read more

4
Nakash Aziz gets a special gift from his fan

MUMBAI: Fan-based gifts are close to any artiste but some special efforts put into the gift make them extraordinary. The famous Bollywood playback...read more

5
I have my Bhabhis and my sisters in the track: Himani Kapoor on 'Mehandi'

MUMBAI: Himani Kapoor known for her songs like Jogi Mahi, Dum Dum and Dil Diya Hai released her latest track Mehandi. “The wedding season has already...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group