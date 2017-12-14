DJ Chetas to launch arena format show

MUMBAI: Here is a big piece of information for all DJ Chetas fans. The talented DJ will soon be launching his own arena format eight city show. Unfortunately, the DJ wants to reveal just this much at this point.

He confirmed the development to Radioandmusic.com and also, revealed a lot more about his EVC performance this weekend.

Chetas will be performing at EVC for the second time and he is extremely excited about it. “I’m so excited for this, you’ll have no idea. I’m dropping so many unreleased mixes and also doing something very interesting with Shirley Setia. Not going to say more. Come to EVC and check it out,” says the artiste.

The DJ is extremely fond of this multi-genre music festival and he wishes to be associated with it in the future too. “In all senses by including Bollywood, EVC is proof that this format is the best in the business,” claims Chetas who expects the audience at EVC to be ready with well-rehearsed dance moves, lots of posters, hand hearts and jump over each other’s shoulders. Yes, the performer wants to see some energy at the venue.

Elaborating on venues Chetas feels that India’s infrastructure for live entertainment is getting better with every passing year. And, his favourite venues in India are Playboy Mumbai, O2 Indore, PRIVEE Delhi in the club space. “For live shows, NSCI dome is hands down my favourite,” he emphasizes.

So, don’t miss his EVC 2017 performance for he has a lot to offer.