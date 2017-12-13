Six reasons to attend EVC Mumbai 2017

MUMBAI: EVC in Mumbai for the first time this year is just two days away from giving a lifetime experience at NESCO Centre on 16 and 17 December.

It is difficult to choose one event to go for when the city has varieties to offer. But here we give you six reasons to attend EVC 2017 and create a memorable weekend.

A two-day multi-genre indoor concert: The multi-genre concert EVC Mumbai 2017 will go on for two days and will leave you wanting for more. The concert will witness some of the amazing artistes from across the nation with some pulsating music, and energy you can’t miss.

Great international line-up: This year EVC Mumbai 2017 will be bringing in multiple EDM Dutch superstars like Armin Van Buuren, Ruben de Ronde, Marlo, Markus Schulz and RodG on the Electronic Family Stage. Trance lovers have waited too long to experience some massive acts by these international artistes.

High class production: A good vibe and a big scale act goes hand in hand when it comes to a concert like EVC, and the vibe gets better only with high class-quality production. EVC provides with the best of sound systems, and the stage set up with strategic lighting.

Bollywood’s best to headline: EVC this year features the ‘Soul of Bollywood’ Arijit Singh, who would be crooning to the best of his numbers with some surprise elements in store for the tribe. Nucleya will be playing a set of their own original compositions followed by the popular B Town DJ Chetas and queen of covers, Shirley Setia.

Biggest venue: EVC has come back with the biggest indoor venue this year, promising to change the feel of a concert. This year EVC is taking place at NESCO Center, Goregaon which is popular for holding international, domestic events, music festivals and theatrical acts. It’s a fully air-conditioned space which can accommodate around 1500 people.

Breath-taking after party: EVC Mumbai will have its after-party on 16 December 2017 at a high end and ultra-glamorous newly launched place, Vortex in Bandra. The much-awaited party will be high on glitz and glamour quotient and is going to be a party you wouldn’t want to miss.