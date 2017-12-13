Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to offer multisensory experience

MUMBAI: OLA Sunburn has just announced the new venue for its 2017 edition along with the phase 2 artiste line-up and it can’t get any bigger. After shifting to Maharashtra from Goa last year owing to infrastructure issues and pending dues from the government of Goa, Sunburn will host its 11th edition at the sprawling Oxford Golf Resort, Lavale in Pune.

To ensure all attendees have the ultimate Sunburn experience, there is a clear requirement of over 100 acres of land, (400,000 sq meters) amidst nature with infrastructure and set in the right socio-economic environment. Thus, Oxford Golf Resort was confirmed.

The new sunburn venue spread across over 100 acres of land and is covered by greenery and stunning views of the hills on all sides, the venue is the perfect destination to give fans the Sunburn experience. This is located on top of the hill at the very entry to the 1200 acre Oxford Gold course which is rated amongst the best in Asia.

A parking infrastructure for over 10,000 cars and bikes is being created along with a massive space for the main stage spanning 350 ft x 150 ft and a total stage area are of over 21,000 sq. ft. The main stage will have over 15,000 sq. ft of LEDs complete with pyros, SFX , lighting, state of the art AV, confetti, installations crafted by artistes from all over the world making it the world’s largest stage and many other experiences for the fans. The front of stage area for the fans will be around 5,00,000 square feet.

OLA Sunburn Festival 11 is all set to take the dance music experience to the next level from the 28-31 December with a special NYE performance by World #1 DJ, Martin Garrix along with Afrojack along with electronic dance music legends Infected Mushroom. The festival will also feature Belgian duo and world #2 DJs, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike on 28 December. The stellar line-up also includes the best live act of 2017, KSHMR along with the Rockabye hitmakers Clean Bandit. After a packed Sunburn arena earlier this year, DJ Snake makes a comeback to the festival with his performance on 29 December. Sunburn Festival 2017 will also feature performances from Kayzo, Coon, Nucleya, Justin Mylo, Ten Walls and a host of others over the span of four days.

On entering a new decade, Ola Sunburn is looking at creating an array of experiences for the attendees that would not only give dance music enthusiasts memories that last a lifetime but also redefine the way entertainment and live music is consumed in the country. To ensure fans and dance music aficionados have a seamless experience, OLA Sunburn has customized their experience with a seamless parking and venue access facility, where to enhance the experience every car entering the parking zone will be charged a minimal cash toll fee for better arrangements. There will be cashless experience with the tech-equipped OLA Sunburn Smart Band for all internal purchases - F&B and merchandise at the festival without the hassles of credit cards or cash. Fans can expect a world-class experience with on-site luxury camping options, heart of the festival with an array of food courts, experience zones, flea markets, chill zones among other things.

OLA Sunburn festival 2017 will be creating a world-class food experience, curated by Eat Play Love. Attendees will be welcomed by the Aroma’s of fresh food cooked live and experience the best of cuisines from Iconic local and national establishments along with culinary delights from around the world. For the first time, sunburn will have sit down dining experience too.

The festival will have a separate zone at the venue for a luxury on-site camping with the inclusion of breakfast in the package cost. There will be flood of activities from morning to night starting from the yoga sessions, movie screening, jam sessions, jugglers, Kite flyers, Burma bridge, bonfire and many more. Tents for two people and four people with packages will be out shortly. Gold games and lessons too will be available.

OLA Sunburn festival will host four featured stages – Sunburn main stage, Krunk showcase stage, Psy Stage, Techno stage and more with 95+ more artistes with a power pack line-up spread across four days.

Sunburn festival will also have a live stream of all four days on multiple platforms including Facebook with state of the art technology, a multi camera setup and live editing. The previous year saw a phenomenal response to the live stream with a reach of over 55 Million.

Launched last year as a brand extension of brand Sunburn this year, Sunburn Echo featuring a live stream of the headliners from the main festival will be hosted across 10 cities including Indore, Raipur, Mangalore, Dehradun, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow and Bhopal among others, featuring a live emcee, DJs, SFX and the works gave an authentic experience of Sunburn.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh states, “Over the last 11 years we’ve evolved from being a music festival to an aspirational brand built on the fan experience and consumer loyalty. Given our promise of a renewed experience to our fans in this new decade, we have moved to a brand new venue surrounded by a breathtaking view of nature around the festival area and a highly accessible and well-connected location. Sunburn has always prioritized the demands of music fans and works hard to create the best festival experience for the public. Oxford Golf Resort will play the perfect destination host and offer the experience we envision for our fans. We’re going in all guns blazing to make this year bigger than our previous editions including one of the best artist line-ups which include 3 of the top 10 DJs in the world. We will ensure the highest safety implementations in a safe environment to ensure the festival is an incident-free one.”

Oxford Group Chairman Anil Seolekar states, “The biggest most exhilarating music experience Sunburn Festival 2017 is being held at Oxford Golf Resort this year, we are privileged and happy to be associated with one of the world's most popular Music Festival. Pune on the international map makes us proud."