Incredible India and The Art of Living to bring 'Festival of Bharat' to Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Here is an interesting announcement for the art, music and culture lovers to make the first half of the New Year much more exciting and cultural in one of the historical cities of the country, Rajasthan. A four-day event Festival of Bharat will celebrate the essence of Bharat (India) from the1- 4 March 2018.

Backed by Ministry of Tourism’s Incredible India campaign and supported by The Art of Living, Festival of Bharat expects more than 10,000 people, creating a giant human family – consisting of HNI’s, global travellers, public figures, CXOs and academics.

The first edition of the four-day comprehensive getaway will take place by Fort-Palace Tijara, Rajasthan and will consist of live music festival, literary fest-tye talks and debates, yoga retreat, organic holi party and organic food fest all rolled into one four-day event.

Below is an interesting set of the line-up:

Pioneers of a crossover sound that is nestled at the cusp of Eastern tradition and Western innovation - Prem Joshua and Band

A collaboration that breaks down walls between the cultures of jazz and Indian classical music, to discover music that is free from genre - Aditya Prakash Ensemble

Indian classical flautist, who plays the bansuri, an Indian bamboo flute, in the Hindustani classical tradition - Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasi

India's first Sanskrit music band and spiritual voice of India - Dhruvaa Sanskrit Band

Violinist and Vocalist from Chennai performs IndoSoul along with his music band - Karthick Iyer Band

Sitarist and a virtuoso cellist and composer – Shubendra Rao and Saskia Rao De Haas

Well known Power Pack child singer and performer from Barmer Rajasthan - Jasu Khan

Indian pop rock band based in Mumbai consisting of Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S or Venkat Subramaniyam and Keshav Dhanraj - Sanam

Grammy-winning Hindustani classical music instrumentalist - Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Inspired and managed by lovers of Indian culture based between London, Mumbai, New Delhi, Varanasi and Rajasthan, ‘Festival of Bharat’ intends to attract a diverse audience and providing a platform to truly experience the country.